The Bank of Canada is anticipated to hold interest rates steady. Canada’s GDP increased by 0.3% month over month in February. Money markets expect the BOC’s next policy move after Wednesday will be a rate cut. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is slightly bearish. At its meeting on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada is anticipated to ignore … Continued
