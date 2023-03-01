Risk sentiment improved after China’s manufacturing activity increased. The Canadian economy unexpectedly slowed in the last three months of 2022. Investors still expect the BOC to maintain its benchmark rate of 4.50%. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is slightly bearish. USD/CAD dropped on Wednesday after the previous bullish session as traders dumped the safe-haven dollar. Risk sentiment … Continued
