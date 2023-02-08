Macklem said that no additional rate increases would be required if inflation fell. Jerome Powell stated it would take “quite a bit of time” to lower inflation. Macklem stated that it was too early to consider rate cuts. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is slightly bullish. Tiff Macklem, Bank of Canada governor, stated on Tuesday that no … Continued
