The USD/CAD price shows mild signs of recovery as the US dollar picks up momentum. The COVID-led optimism is fading, giving room to the dollar bulls. Fed’s doubted hawkishness could limit the upside potential. The USD/CAD forecast is mildly positive on Wednesday as the pair finds buying traction in a silent market. A slight upward … Continued
