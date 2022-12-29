The USD/CAD price shows mild signs of recovery as the US dollar picks up momentum. The COVID-led optimism is fading, giving room to the dollar bulls. Fed’s doubted hawkishness could limit the upside potential. The USD/CAD forecast is mildly positive on Wednesday as the pair finds buying traction in a silent market. A slight upward … Continued

The post USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls Attracted Amid China’s COVID appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story