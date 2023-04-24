Investors will focus on the FOMC meeting that will take place next week. Some sectors of the US economy have continued to show resilience. The Canadian dollar declined 1.4% last week. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bullish. USD/CAD rose at the start of the final trading week of the month as investors awaited information from several … Continued

