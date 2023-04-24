Investors will focus on the FOMC meeting that will take place next week. Some sectors of the US economy have continued to show resilience. The Canadian dollar declined 1.4% last week. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bullish. USD/CAD rose at the start of the final trading week of the month as investors awaited information from several … Continued
The post USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls Lead as Investors Await FOMC Meeting appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls Lead as Investors Await FOMC Meeting - April 24, 2023
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Recovers Amid Upbeat PMI Data - April 23, 2023
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Another Probable Fed Rate Hike - April 22, 2023