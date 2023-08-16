The Commerce Department reported a significant 0.7% surge in U.S. retail sales. Canada’s yearly inflation rate surged beyond expectations to 3.3% in July. There are increased expectations for a quarter-percentage-point BOC rate hike in September. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is slightly bearish. Although the dollar fell, it remained close to a one-month top hit on Monday. … Continued

