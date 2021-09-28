USD/CAD Forecast: Buyers Hesitant Under 1.2650 amid WTI Rise

USD/CAD price found some support at 1.2600. The rally may remain capped by high WTI prices that keep the CAD bullish. Poor risk sentiment stemming from Evergrande’s crisis keeps the US dollar strong. The USD/CAD price forecast is neutral as the price is wobbling. The dollar-led bulls remain capped by the high WTI prices. -Are … Continued
