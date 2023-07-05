The Canadian dollar weakened against the US dollar due to a decline in oil prices. The contraction in Canada’s manufacturing sector slightly deepened. Concerns about a global economic slowdown weighed on oil prices. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bullish. On Wednesday, the Canadian dollar weakened against the US dollar due to a decline in oil prices … Continued

