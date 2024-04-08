Data revealed that Canada’s economy unexpectedly shed 2,200 jobs in March. The US added an impressive 303K jobs in March. Fundamentals support further upside for the USD/CAD pair. The USD/CAD forecast points northward as the Canadian dollar weakens while the dollar holds on to gains after Friday’s employment figures. Traders are scaling back expectations for…

