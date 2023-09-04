The Canadian dollar saw its most significant monthly depreciation against the dollar on Friday. Investors reduced their expectations of another BOC interest rate hike. Canadian GDP contracted at an annualized rate of 0.2% in Q2. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bullish. On Monday, the Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against the dollar. However, it remained near lows…

