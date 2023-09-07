The Bank of Canada maintained its key overnight interest rate at 5%. Canada’s GDP unexpectedly contracted by an annualized 0.2% during the second quarter. The BoC noted that inflation would temporarily rise before subsiding. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is slightly bullish. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada (BoC) maintained its key overnight interest rate at 5%….
