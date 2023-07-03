Oil prices declined due to worries about a worldwide economic downturn. US data indicated a slight easing in inflation and consumer spending. Investors will closely examine the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes this week. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is slightly bullish. The Canadian dollar weakened against the dollar on Monday as oil prices fell. –Are … Continued

The post USD/CAD Forecast: CAD Weakens With Oil Amid Rate Hike Fears appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story