Oil prices declined due to worries about a worldwide economic downturn. US data indicated a slight easing in inflation and consumer spending. Investors will closely examine the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes this week. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is slightly bullish. The Canadian dollar weakened against the dollar on Monday as oil prices fell. –Are … Continued
The post USD/CAD Forecast: CAD Weakens With Oil Amid Rate Hike Fears appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: CAD Weakens With Oil Amid Rate Hike Fears - July 3, 2023
- USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Policy Divergence Weighing on the Yen - July 2, 2023
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA Set to Hike by 25bps - July 1, 2023