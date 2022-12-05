Canada’s bond market shows a deep yield curve that could mean a recession. Markets are expecting the BoC to deliver a 25bps rate hike on Wednesday. Canada’s economy showed some resilience after positive jobs and GDP data. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bearish as the Canadian dollar strengthens ahead of the BoC meeting. The Bank of … Continued

