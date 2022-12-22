Canada’s annual inflation rate decreased to 6.8% in November. There is a 45% chance of a 25 basis point rate increase from the BoC in January. Consumer confidence in the United States increased to an eight-month high in December. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bearish. According to data released on Wednesday, Canada’s annual inflation rate decreased … Continued
