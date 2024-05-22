Canadian inflation data met forecasts of 2.7%, easing from the previous month. There is a 55% chance the BoC will cut rates in June. Fed policymakers have remained cautious despite easing inflation. The USD/CAD forecast looks bullish, driven by a weakening Canadian dollar following inflation figures that matched expectations. Simultaneously, the US dollar was steady…

