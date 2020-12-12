The Canadian dollar pushed its US cousin close to the 1.27 line, but was unable to consolidate these gains, as USD/CAD was almost unchanged on the week. The upcoming week has five events. Canada’s Ivey PMI dipped to 52.7 points in November, down from 54.5 beforehand. The index has remained in expansionary territory since June, […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Dec. 14-18- Investors eye inflation, retail sales appeared first on Forex Crunch.

