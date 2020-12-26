USD/CAD moved higher and recorded its best week since October. There are no Canadian events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canada’s New Housing Price Index slowed for a second straight month, falling to 0.6%. This fell short of the estimate of […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Dec. 28-Jan. 1 2020 – No stimulus package for Christmas appeared first on Forex Crunch.
