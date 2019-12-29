The Canadian dollar recorded a sixth straight winning week, as USD/CAD continues to lose ground. The upcoming week has only one event, Manufacturing PMI. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. The Canadian dollar managed to post gains in a holiday-shortened week and is up 1.4% in the […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Dec. 30-Jan. 3 – Canadian Dollar Climbs to 8-Week High appeared first on Forex Crunch.

