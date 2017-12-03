Dollar/CAD advanced to higher ground but dropped sharply on excellent Canadian data. The highlight of the week is clearly the rate decision, but there are quite a few other events. Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canada gained no less than 79.5K jobs in November and alongside a small beat on GDP, […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Dec. 4-8 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

