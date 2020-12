The Canadian dollar enjoyed its strongest week since May, as USD/CAD dropped 1.5 percent. This week’s highlight is the Bank of Canada rate decision. Canadian GDP, which is released monthly, slowed to 0.8% in September, as the economic recovery may have run out of steam. Job numbers for November sparkled. The economy created 62.1 thousand […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Dec. 7-11 – Rally continues for Canadian dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

