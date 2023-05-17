The dollar rose primarily due to its safe-haven status. Canada’s consumer price index experienced a year-over-year increase of 4.4% in April. Markets now indicate a nearly 50% likelihood of a BOC rate increase by July. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bullish. On Wednesday, the dollar strengthened primarily due to the potential risk of a US debt … Continued

