A rebound in US Treasury yields supported a rally in the dollar. Data revealed stronger-than-expected US employment and wage growth in December. Canada’s economy added only 100 jobs in December. The USD/CAD forecast points northward as investor sentiment tilts towards caution, with all eyes on a pivotal US inflation report scheduled later in the week….
