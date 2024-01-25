The fourth-quarter US gross domestic product will likely reveal a 2% annualized growth. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada maintained its key overnight rate at 5%. Money markets fully anticipate a 25 basis point BoC rate cut in June. Thursday’s USD/CAD forecast hinted at bullish prospects, with the dollar standing resilient near a six-week high….
