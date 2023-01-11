Investors are paying close attention to the US CPI data. Fed Chair Jerome Powell failed to provide any policy hints yesterday. The US unexpectedly built up its crude and fuel inventories on Wednesday. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is slightly bullish. On Wednesday, the dollar generally stayed steady as traders awaited this week’s US consumer price figures … Continued

