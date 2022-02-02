The USDCAD bounces off a weekly low after breaking a 2-day downtrend. Low oil prices remain due to a lack of catalysts and cautious sentiment leading up to the OPEC+ meeting. Gravelle BOC building permits will be placed on a watch list before an important job report. As of early European morning Wednesday, the USD/CAD … Continued
The post USD/CAD Forecast: Eying Recovery Above 1.27 amid Soft Oil, BOC appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Eying Recovery Above 1.27 amid Soft Oil, BOC - February 2, 2022
- AUD/USD Outlook: Sliding to 0.7130 amid RBA’s Cautious Tone - February 2, 2022
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GBP/JPY – 1 Feb 2022 - February 1, 2022