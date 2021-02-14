USD/CAD posted moderate losses last week and dropped below the 1.27 level. There are four events in the upcoming week, including inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. There were no tier-1 events in Canada last week. In the US, inflation numbers were a […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Feb. 15-19 – Canadian dollar gains ground appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story