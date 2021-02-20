The Canadian dollar gained more ground last week, as USD/CAD dipped below the 1.26 line for the first time since mid-January. There are only two events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canada Housing Sales and Manufacturing Sales both improved and easily beat […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Feb. 22-26 – Canadian dollar rally continues appeared first on Forex Crunch.
