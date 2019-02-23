The Canadian dollar flexed some muscles late in the week, as USD/CAD dropped sharply on Friday. This week’s key events are CPI and GDP. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Risk appetite remains high, as the markets remain optimistic that the U.S. and China […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Feb. 25-March 1 – Optimism over trade talks boosts Canadian dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.
