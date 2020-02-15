USD/CAD reversed directions last week, as the Canadian dollar finally recorded its first winning week of the year. The upcoming week features consumer inflation and retail sales. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. In Canada, the focus was on construction data. Housing Starts jumped above the 200-thousand […] The post USD/CAD Forecast February 17-21 – Canadian Dollar Holds Steady, but Coronavirus Could Mean More Trouble Ahead appeared first on Forex Crunch.

