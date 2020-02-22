USD/CAD posted slight losses last week. The upcoming week features Canadian GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. In Canada, Manufacturing Production declined for a fourth straight month, falling by 0.7%. Analysts had expected a gain of 0.8%. There was better news on the inflation front. CPI […] The post USD/CAD Forecast February 24-28 – Little Change for Canadian Dollar After Mixed Numbers appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast February 24-28 – Little Change for Canadian Dollar After Mixed Numbers - February 22, 2020
- Three things to watch in the ECB Meeting Minutes – EUR/USD vulnerable - February 20, 2020
- EUR/USD waiting for the next hammer to fall - February 19, 2020