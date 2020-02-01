USD/CAD continues to post gains and has pushed above the 1.32 line. Last week, the pair touched its highest level since early December. This week features key employment numbers. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. In Canada, GDP reports remain soft. In November, the economy posted a […] The post USD/CAD Forecast February 3-7 – Solid U.S. Durables, GDP Propel Greenback Higher appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast February 3-7 – Solid U.S. Durables, GDP Propel Greenback Higher - February 1, 2020
- GBP: BoE Cut Likely; GBP/JPY Shorts Most Attractive As GBP/USD Vulnerable To Test 1.28 – SocGen - January 29, 2020
- USD: Fed To Maintain A Cautious Outlook; What’s Next For USD? – MUFG - January 28, 2020