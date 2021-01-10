USD/CAD showed slight losses in the first trading week of 2021. There is just one event on the calendar in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. The Canadian dollar was flat on Friday as both Canada and the US posted dismal job numbers […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 11-15 2021 – Loonie steady as US, Canada posts weak jobs data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

