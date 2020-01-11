It was a winning week for USD/CAD for the first time in six weeks. The upcoming week has just three events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. In Canada, construction data missed expectations. Housing starts dipped to 197 thousand, shy of the estimate of 212 thousand. Building permits […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 13-17 – Iran Tensions Weigh on Canadian Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story