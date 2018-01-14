Dollar/CAD advanced despite many things going in favor of the C$. Is it a correction to the big move following the jobs report? The Bank of Canada is left, right, and center in the upcoming week. Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. The BOC’s business survey was quite bullish on the […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 15-19 2018 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY beginning to fall – Forecast Jan. 15-19 2018 - January 14, 2018
- USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 15-19 2018 - January 14, 2018
- AUD/USD Forecast Jan. 15-19 2018 - January 14, 2018