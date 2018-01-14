Dollar/CAD advanced despite many things going in favor of the C$. Is it a correction to the big move following the jobs report? The Bank of Canada is left, right, and center in the upcoming week. Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. The BOC’s business survey was quite bullish on the […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 15-19 2018 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story