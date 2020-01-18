USD/CAD showed limited movement last week as the pair hovered close to the 1.3050 line. The upcoming week is busy, with inflation, retail sales, and the Bank of Canada rate decision. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canadian numbers were mixed last week, The ADP nonfarm payrolls […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 20-24 – After Quiet Week, Investors Await Consumer Releases, BoC Decision appeared first on Forex Crunch.

