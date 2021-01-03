The Canadian dollar posted gains throughout the week, as USD/CAD fell by 1.0 percent. There are five Canadian events in the upcoming week, including tier-1 employment releases. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. There were no Canadian events last week. In the US, the Chicago PMI rose […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 4-8 2021 – Investors eye employment releases appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- USD/CAD Forecast Jan. 4-8 2021 – Investors eye employment releases - January 3, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast Jan. 4-8 2021 – Euro ends year with winning week - January 3, 2021
- Forex Weekly Outlook Dec. 28-Jan. 1 2021 – Brexit and US stimulus bring some Christmas cheer - December 27, 2020