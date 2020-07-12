It was a quiet week for USD/CAD, which showed small gains. There are four releases in the upcoming week, including the Bank of Canada rate decision. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. In Canada, the BoC business outlook survey found that business sentiment in Canada was “strongly […] The post USD/CAD Forecast July 13-17 – Bank of Canada Decision Next appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story