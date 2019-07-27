USD/CAD posted gains every day last week, as the pair jumped close to 1.0% last week. This week’s key event is Canadian GDP. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. With only one Canadian event last week, the focus was on U.S. indicators. Durable goods orders rebounded in […] The post USD/CAD Forecast July 29-August 2 – Canadian dollar falls flat appeared first on Forex Crunch.
