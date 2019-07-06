After a spectacular month of June, USD/CAD had an uneventful week to kick off July. The markets will be keeping a keen eye on the Bank of Canada, which is expected to hold rates at 1.75%. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canada usually posts a trade […] The post USD/CAD Forecast July 8-12 – Canadian dollar starts July with a yawn appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story