USD/CAD was almost unchanged last week. There are no releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Manufacturing sales plunged 28.5% in April, a new record. This follows a 9.8% drop beforehand, as manufacturing facilities were at limited capacity or shut down due to Covid-19. […] The post USD/CAD Forecast June 22-26 – Canadian Dollar Holds Own Despite Dismal Retail Sales appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story