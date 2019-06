USD/CAD continues to show volatility, declining 1.4% last week. This week’s key event is the monthly GDP report. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Canadian consumer spending and inflation numbers were in the spotlight last week. CPI was unchanged at 0.4%, above the estimate of 0.1%. Core […] The post USD/CAD Forecast June 24-28 – Canadian dollar streaks to 15-week high appeared first on Forex Crunch.

