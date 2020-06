USD/CAD was almost unchanged for a second consecutive week. There are four releases in the upcoming week, including GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. There were no economic events in Canada last week. Tiff Macklem delivered his first public speech as Bank of Canada Governor, stating that […] The post USD/CAD Forecast June 29-July 3 – Investors Eye Canadian GDP appeared first on Forex Crunch.

