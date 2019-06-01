USD/CAD posted considerable gains last week, as trade tensions persisted. This week’s highlights are trade balance and employment change. Here is an outlook for events this week and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. There were no surprises from the Bank of Canada, which kept rates pegged at 1.75% for a fifth straight month. The […] The post USD/CAD Forecast June 3-7 – Canadian dollar loses ground as trade tensions persist appeared first on Forex Crunch.
