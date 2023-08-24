The Canadian dollar gained ground amid a rally in equity markets. Data indicated that US business activity was nearing stagnation. Canadian retail sales experienced a modest growth of 0.1% in June. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bearish as the pair hovers near Wednesday’s lows. The Canadian dollar rose against the dollar on Wednesday, boosted by a … Continued

