Powell repeated his hawkish stance but struck a cautious note. The Bank of Canada opted to halt its tightening campaign on Wednesday. In January, Canada unexpectedly recorded a trade surplus of C$1.9 billion ($1.4 billion). Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bullish. After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, the dollar was trading close to a three-month … Continued
