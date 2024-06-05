Recent data revealed weaker-than-expected growth in Canada. Markets are placing a 75% chance that the BoC will cut rates on Wednesday. Oil fell as traders worried about looming supply increases. The USD/CAD forecast paints a bullish picture with the Canadian dollar on the back foot ahead of the BoC policy meeting, where markets believe there…
