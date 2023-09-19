The Canadian dollar remained strong amid higher oil prices. Oil hit a 10-month high on Friday. Economists expect Canada’s inflation to record an annual rate of 3.8% in August. Today’s USD/CAD forecast is bearish as the oil rally has boosted the loonie. The Canadian dollar pulled back slightly against the dollar on Monday. However, it…

