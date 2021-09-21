USD/CAD Forecast: Losses Erased, Eying at 1.29 Ahead of FOMC

The USD/CAD remains bullish after invalidating its breakdown below the upper median line (UML). The channel’s upside line is seen as a major upside target. A temporary decline or a minor range could bring new opportunities. The USD/CAD price forecast is bullish as the bears paused near key levels and resumed the bullish momentum. The … Continued
