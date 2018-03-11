Dollar/CAD tackled the 1.30 level but eventually dropped as Canada was made exempt from Trump’s tariffs. Will this continue? A speech by Poloz stands out this week. Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. The Bank of Canada expressed serious concern about the future of trade but still maintained its hawkish bias, […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Mar. 12-16 – Is the tariff turmoil over? appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast Mar. 12-16 – Is the tariff turmoil over? - March 11, 2018
- GBP/USD Forecast Mar. 12-16 – Hammond has the hammer - March 11, 2018
- USD: Feb NFP Data Confirms That Last Month Strong Wage Figure Was An ‘Illusion’ – CIBC - March 11, 2018