Dollar/CAD had a massive turnaround, reaching new highs before turning sharply lower. Will it continue falling? GDP is the primary event in a light week leading into Easter. Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Everything went in favor of the Canadian dollar: the US removed a key demand that blocked the […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Mar. 26-30 – CAD comeback appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY takes a dive and may continue lower – Forecast March 26-30 - March 24, 2018
- USD/CAD Forecast Mar. 26-30 – CAD comeback - March 24, 2018
- AUD/USD Forecast Mar. 26-30 – Will the downtrend continue? - March 24, 2018